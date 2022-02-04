Advertisement

Wabi TV5 Morning News team out in the snowstorm

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Friday morning, the TV5 Morning News team, led by Brian Sullivan and Mark Rediker, went into the streets to provide live coverage as the latest snowstorm passed through Bangor.

They kept our viewers informed and entertained throughout the morning, as plow trucks ensured the roads were safe for motorists.

A cold front will continue to move towards the coast Friday evening. Behind the front, snow showers have been present, ahead of the front, rain showers continue. The front will pull in colder air to the region and will gradually transition the rain over to snow through the evening. For most locations, the transition will occur very quickly with minimal icing expected. The exception will be along the coast where cold air from the north will collide with warm air off the water. This will result in a longer duration icing evening. The immediate coast and outer island should expect a period of freezing rain around midnight before changing to sleet. Ice accumulations associated with the freezing rain will range from a glaze to upwards of a quarter inch. Sleet accumulations could be upwards of 1-2″. This will lead to slick roads during the Friday morning commute and could also lead to scattered power outages. Winds by Friday afternoon will increase. A NNE wind will at times gust close to 35 mph. Between the heavy wet snow and the strong breeze, scattered power outages are possible.

