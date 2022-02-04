Advertisement

Two Greenville men arrested following drug bust on Tuesday

Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of...
Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Greenville men are facing multiple drug charges after a two-month investigation.

Greenville Police arrested 21-year old Kade Ireland and 29-year old Lukas Schneider Tuesday evening.

Authorities were investigating suspect drug activity in the area of Thearn Road when they stopped a vehicle.

Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine. They have an estimated street value of nearly 20-thousand dollars.

Police also summonsed a 31-year old Rockwood woman in the vehicle on a criminal driving charge.

According to the District Attorney for Piscataquis County, all three had traveled to Massachusetts to buy the fentanyl.

Both Ireland and Schneider made their initial court appearances on Thursday.

