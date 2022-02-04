‘They get out there and attack it’: Snow removal at Husson University

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University went remote Friday due to the snow. However, not everyone on campus had that option.

TV5 caught up with some of Husson’s essential personnel to see how their snow removal operation works.

When it comes to snow removal, Husson University some experience on its staff.

“I worked everyday through the Ice Storm of ‘98,” says Lorna Gelonese, lead custodian. “I have shoveled snow up to my hips almost before.”

Gelonese has worked on the Bangor campus for nearly 34 years. She’s one of about 35 people tasked with tackling the snow on a day like Friday.

“Our first thing is to make sure the walkways are clear for our kids so that they can get either to their academic buildings, or to go get their meals. It’s safety. Safety is the top priority,” Gelonese says.

“It’s a team effort between our custodial department and maintenance department and we coordinate the time that we think the storm is going to start and then they get out there and attack it,” explains Chris Bennett, facilities director.

Staff at Husson are no strangers to snowstorms like Friday’s, but what makes this one particularly difficult is that it’s the second significant snowstorm in less than a week.

“Last weekend was a very light, fluffy snow. This one with the rain starting off, it’s a wet, heavier snow. It’s a little more effort to shovel, it’s a little bit more difficult to clear with equipment,” Bennett says.

“We do get tired, everybody gets tired,” Gelonese says. “We work the overtime, we do it. We do what we need to do so our kids are safe.”

It’s not just the students’ safety that’s looked after. Staff works in teams in case of an emergency and everyone is encouraged to take breaks.

Gelonese says she’s proud of her team’s response -- and the students’ gratitude makes it all worth it.

“They’ll stop you. They will tell you, ‘Thank you! Thank you for cleaning my bathroom on a snow day.’ You know they are, the kids are so appreciative and that makes us want to do it. When when you’re appreciated, you want to do your job and you want to do a good job,” Gelonese says.

