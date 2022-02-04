Snow Ending, Turning Colder This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front has cleared the coastline, but still some spots directly on the water have been observing areas of sleet. Snow will continue through the early evening for areas away from the coast and will begin to become more scattered in nature. By about 8/9 PM most spots should be about all done with the snow. The exception will be over far northern Maine as scattered snow showers will be possible thanks to a low-level jet positioned to the north. Most spots should expect an additional 1-4″ of snow.

Colder air will be pulled in behind the cold front as northerly winds continue to gust up to 30 mph. Lows tonight will drop down into the single digits & teens and the winds should taper off.

An area of high pressure will build in for the weekend. This will bring more sunshine, but colder conditions. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will range from the single digits to the north to the low 20s along the coast. A bitterly cold night is expected Saturday night as lows for most will fall below zero. For many spots, wind chill values will be in the single digits above & below zero during the day both Saturday and Sunday. Overall, a nice weekend to hit the slopes or the trails, just dress appropriately.

An area of low pressure will stay just off the coast early next week. Still some uncertainty with the exact track, but as of right now, it looks like the center of the low will stay offshore. This would still bring areas of snow inland Monday night into Tuesday. Areas along the coast would see a mix Monday night then changing into rain by Tuesday.

Most of next week will trend warmer as highs are expected to range from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers coming to an end by early evening. Northern locations will continue with light snow into early Saturday. Lows will range from the single digits to the north to the low teens along the coast. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies. Turning colder with highs in the teens & low 20s. Will FEEL colder as NW winds will be around 10-20 mph. Bitterly cold conditions Saturday night with widespread sub-zero lows.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of light afternoon snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s & 30s. Light snow showers inland, mix along the coast..

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

