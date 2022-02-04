Snow Continues Today, Icy Mix & Snow Along The Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving along a stalled out cold front located just off the Maine coastline will continue to bring us snow through much of our Friday. Warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will hang around the coastline and produce more of a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the day today. Precipitation is expected to be steadiest through the early-mid-afternoon hours then taper to snow showers later this afternoon and evening from west to east across the state. Temperatures will be much colder today with highs only in the teens to around 20° for most locales and feeling colder with a northerly breeze which could gust to 30 MPH at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a few snow showers. Cold tonight with lows in the single numbers and low teens from north to south. Storm total accumulations by this evening will be highest from I-95 north and west into the mountains where anywhere from 10-18″ is expected. The far Crown of Maine can expect 5-10″. Along the coastline... totals are trickier due to a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain. The thinking is that areas along the immediate coast and the outer islands can expect up to 2-5″ of sleet and snow with amounts quickly jumping up to 5″-10″ just a few miles inland.

High pressure will build into the region to bring us some nicer weather this weekend. Lingering clouds and possibly a few lingering snow showers Saturday morning will give way to brightening skies for the afternoon. It will be chilly with highs in the teens to around 20° Saturday afternoon. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s. Warmer air will move into the region early next week with temperatures expected to climb into the 30s for most spots on Monday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Monday with the chance for a few snow showers especially across the north. Low pressure approaching the area Monday night into Tuesday could bring us some light snow or mixed precipitation Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 30s.

Today: Snow, possibly heavy at times during the morning then tapering to snow showers later in the afternoon and evening. Snow, sleet & freezing rain along the coast. Cold with highs between 11°-21°. North wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows between 5°-15°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Highs between 11°-21°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow and mixed precipitation possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

