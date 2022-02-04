Seven Maine Black Bears ready to compete in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Seven Black Bears are set to compete in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The Olympians will represent four countries in women’s hockey and bobsledding.

Current Maine women’s hockey players Amalie Andersen and Rahel Enzler will skate for Denmark and Switzerland, respectively.

Alumnae hockey players are Czech Republic teammates Tereza Vanišová and Vendula Pibylová as well as Denmark’s Michelle Weis.

Former Maine track & field competitors Frank Del Duca and James Reed will team up on the USA bobsled team.

The Olympics begin with Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

