Road crews contend with another big storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No R and R for road crews, at least not until Saturday.

Another weekend - another big storm across the region had them all back at it.

Plow truck drivers were out early Friday morning clearing roads.

Bangor Public Works once again had it’s full fleet out there moving snow.

Their advice - if you don’t have to leave home... don’t...

“If you do have to be out make sure you give the plows plenty of room, make sure you give yourself plenty of stopping distance,” said Public Works Director Aaron Huotari. “We do have a daytime parking ban in effect outside the downtown district so cars will be towed if they’re parked on the odd side of the street or against no parking signage. So we wanted people to know about that and also the trash was canceled today and it’s pushed back to tomorrow. So if you can pull your trash can and and get it off the street and make it a lot easier for the plow truck to clear your street.”

There will be a downtown parking ban in effect in Bangor overnight Friday.

The expectation is that this will all but cleared up and taken care of by Saturday for smooth sailing through the rest of the weekend.

