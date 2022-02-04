Advertisement

Road crews contend with another big storm

Road crews contend with another Maine storm.
Road crews contend with another Maine storm.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No R and R for road crews, at least not until Saturday.

Another weekend - another big storm across the region had them all back at it.

Plow truck drivers were out early Friday morning clearing roads.

Bangor Public Works once again had it’s full fleet out there moving snow.

Their advice - if you don’t have to leave home... don’t...

“If you do have to be out make sure you give the plows plenty of room, make sure you give yourself plenty of stopping distance,” said Public Works Director Aaron Huotari. “We do have a daytime parking ban in effect outside the downtown district so cars will be towed if they’re parked on the odd side of the street or against no parking signage. So we wanted people to know about that and also the trash was canceled today and it’s pushed back to tomorrow. So if you can pull your trash can and and get it off the street and make it a lot easier for the plow truck to clear your street.”

There will be a downtown parking ban in effect in Bangor overnight Friday.

The expectation is that this will all but cleared up and taken care of by Saturday for smooth sailing through the rest of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snowfall forecast includes some higher snowfall totals expected for areas away from...
Snow, Heavy at Times Tonight & Friday, Icy Mix Along The Coast
Highest amounts from the Interstate towards the mountains where 10-18" is possible. Totals...
Snow Tonight Heavy At Times, Icy Mix Along The Coast Changes To Snow
Skowhegan drug bust
2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning
Norridgewock man dies after rollover crash in Fairfield Wednesday
County by county breakdown of newly released coronaivrus cases according to Maine CDC
18 additional deaths, 1,401 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
23 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,414 newly recorded cases
Officers found the body around 12:30 PM on Thursday.
Portland Police Department discovered the body of a missing woman
A cold front will continue to move towards the coast this evening. Behind the front, snow...
Wabi TV5 Morning News team out in the snowstorm
Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of...
Two Greenville men arrested following drug bust on Tuesday