Power outage leaves thousands of Hancock County Residents

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A power outage in Hancock County has left thousands of residents with no power during the snowstorm.

As of 11:08am, there were, 4,730 residents of Hancock County without power.

The cause is still under investigation.

We will update this story as the numbers change.

You can check the Versant Power Outage Map here.

