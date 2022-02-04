Advertisement

Portland Police Department discovered the body of a missing woman

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Police Department announced today that officers have found the body believed to be 67-year-old woman, Mary Odano.

Odano was reported last seen in the area of 605 Stevens Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2022.

Officers found the body around 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Officials are working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the identity. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

No further information will be released until an autopsy has been preformed, said officials.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Portland Police Department (207) 874-8575.

