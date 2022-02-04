Man dies in early morning Rumford fire, wife escapes

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after an early morning fire Friday in Rumford.

A woman and two dogs were able to escape.

State Police tell us 57-year-old Edward Vidito was found dead inside the home on Virgin Street, where he lived with his wife.

Officials responded to reports of two people inside the residence just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters found Vidito’s body inside the home while trying to suppress the fire.

His remains will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

