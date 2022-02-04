Advertisement

Man dies in early morning Rumford fire, wife escapes

A woman and two dogs made it out in time.
Generic fire photo (MGN Images)
Generic fire photo (MGN Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after an early morning fire Friday in Rumford.

State Police tell us 57-year-old Edward Vidito was found dead inside the home on Virgin Street, where he lived with his wife.

Officials responded to reports of two people inside the residence just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters found Vidito’s body inside the home while trying to suppress the fire.

His remains will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

