Greenville area snowmobilers could share trails with Wilderness Sled Dog Race Saturday

Kris Barboza says there are 39 teams that will take off on a 70 mile trail that starts in Greenville.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is reminding snowmobilers to be extra alert around the Greenville area this weekend.

The wilderness sled dog race will be held Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Kris Barboza with the Maine Warden Service says there are 39 teams that will take off on a 70 mile trail that starts in Greenville.

He says from there they will head northeast towards West Branch Pond.

”They’re going to start off on local trails, get off onto ITS 85, 86 and run that. It’s about 20 miles of shared trail there, multi-use trail that they’ll be on with snowmobilers, switch over to 110 and then they’ll be running on some local trails after that,” Barboza said.

Barboza says they will have plenty of volunteers, the forest and Warden Service and Greenville Police along the way.

He says there will be signage as well but to remember you could be sharing the trails with the sled dog teams.

