Girls wrestlers enjoying competing with Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Paige Anderson and Elizabeth Bernier have enjoyed being a part of the Golden Bucks wrestling team.

They’re excited to have the chance to compete in the Girls State Championships on Feb. 23.

“To me, it gives me a sense of motivation. It’s a lot more rewarding knowing that I can compete against other girls. It was really nice to just see the sport grow,” said Bernier.

“My goal is to place at PVC’s and Regionals, but Girls State Championship-wise I want to win,” said Anderson.

Anderson added that’s she’s going to try mixed martial arts after her high school career, and the wrestling skills can help her there.

