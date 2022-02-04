Advertisement

Girls wrestlers enjoying competing with Bucksport

State Championships set for Feb. 23
By Ben Barr
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Paige Anderson and Elizabeth Bernier have enjoyed being a part of the Golden Bucks wrestling team.

They’re excited to have the chance to compete in the Girls State Championships on Feb. 23.

“To me, it gives me a sense of motivation. It’s a lot more rewarding knowing that I can compete against other girls. It was really nice to just see the sport grow,” said Bernier.

“My goal is to place at PVC’s and Regionals, but Girls State Championship-wise I want to win,” said Anderson.

Anderson added that’s she’s going to try mixed martial arts after her high school career, and the wrestling skills can help her there.

