Friday is National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday is National Wear Red Day.

You’re encouraged to sport the color red and help raise awareness for women’s heart health.

February is American Heart Month.

Recent studies have shown that heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.

Research also shows Gen Z and Millennials are less likely to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heart attacks and strokes.

Denise Sullivan, a Certified Medical Assistant with Northern Light had Quadruple Bypass Surgery when she was 47-years-old.

She hopes to break the stigma that heart disease is a man’s disease, and that people take the time to learn what they can do to prevent it.

”There are things that we are in control of and are able to change. Such as knowing what our numbers are. Our cholesterol, our blood pressure, our A1C or sugar glucose levels. And those all tie into heart disease very strongly,” said Sullivan.

Personal habits like smoking and exercising play a major factor in your heart health too.

To learn more, visit goredforwomen.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.