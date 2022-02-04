Advertisement

Former Sen. Saviello says he won't run for governor

By Associated Press
Feb. 3, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A former lawmaker who battled against an electric transmission line in western Maine won’t be running for governor.

Former state Senator Tom Saviello said in a statement he was tired of party politics and fearful of playing the role of spoiler.

At 71, he also says he was too old, although Governor Mills and her likely challenger, former Governor Paul LePage, are both older.

The announcement removes from the race a high-profile politician who has been an independent as well as a member of the Democratic and Republican parties.

