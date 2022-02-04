Former Black Bear on his way to Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WABI) - Former Maine Black Bear Jamil Demby is on his way to Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

He’s planning on being an extra set of eyes on the field for his teammates, since he’s recovering from a season-ending ruptured patella tendon injury he suffered in training camp.

He’s still thrilled to be headed to the Big Game in the Rams’ home field, SoFi Stadium, and to help his team to the win any way he can.

“It’s just exhilirating. I’m just doing what I can. If I see anything on the sidelines and one of the starting guys playing comes up to me and asks ‘what did you see there?’ that they can’t see from that angle, I can let them know,” said Demby, guard.

Demby was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after an FCS All-American career with Maine.

