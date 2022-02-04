Advertisement

Expert panel backs Moderna shots after full US approval

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel voted unanimously Friday to continue to endorse Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults, now that U.S. regulators have given the shots their full approval.

The decision has little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following its emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago.

Earlier this week, the FDA gave the product full licensure, following the kind of rigorous, time-consuming review given to other vaccines.

While the FDA licenses vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations to doctors and patients about how they should be used. So the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices took up the matter on Friday.

The panel heard summaries of medical studies that showed the vaccine is working against the coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns.

The Moderna vaccine, now being marketed under the name Spikevax, is licensed as a two-dose series for people 18 and older. Under earlier emergency use authorizations, additional doses can be given as additional doses for people with weakened immune systems or as half-dose boosters.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

