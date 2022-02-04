Advertisement

Dozens of animals seized from Wales home for second time in three years

By Talia Clarke
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WALES, Maine (WMTW) - More than 100 animals were seized from a home in Wales on Wednesday, the third search warrant and second time officials have seized animals from the same home over the last three years.

An investigation started after a worker with Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services noticed the conditions at the home on Ridge Road.

Officials are taking 63 living cats, 31 dead cats and more than two-dozen birds from the home.

Animal Welfare director Liam Hughes says, “it’s kind of heartbreaking because we kind of feel like we got there too late for some of these cats.” Hughes adding, “We are still trying to try to trap and roundup cats to get them the help they need. Currently a lot of them are within the walls or in sections of the barn that are hard for people to get to.”

The animals belong to Katherine O’Connell, who lives in the home while caring for her father Thomas O’Connell. Hughes says his department has been working with O’Connell over the last several years trying to get the situation under control.

In 2019, more than 80 cats were seized from the same home. Court documents show the cats has fleas, ear, eye and skin infections. Animal control officers wrote the home smelled strongly of ammonia and feces. They also mentioned seeing a layer of dirt, cat litter and cat feces in a number of rooms and the stairwell.

Officials urge anyone who is struggling to take care of their pets to reach out to a local animal shelter for help and support.

