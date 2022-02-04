Advertisement

Bucksport’s Kaleb Nightingale wins 100th career match

Victory came against Morse on Tuesday
By Ben Barr
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s Kaleb Nightingale notched his 100th career win with a fall victory against Morse on Tuesday.

Victory came against Morse on Tuesday(WABI/Corey Nightingale)

His career began wrestling as a freshman at 113 lb. Now he’s up to 132 lb. as a senior.

Nightingale said it’s been a long journey even beyond his high school career to reach the 100 win milestone.

He added that there’s been a lot of work, blood, sweat, and tears over 14 years of wrestling.

“It was an electric moment for me. It was probably my favorite match I’ve had in a long, long time if not ever. I was getting a lot of ‘congratulations, way to battle back and get it done’ especially being down late in the match with having 25 or 30 seconds left in the match, coming back and getting the job done,” said Nightingale.

Nightingale was happy to have a lot of his supporters there to witness his achievement.

