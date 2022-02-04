Advertisement

Black Bears hope to sustain winning momentum into February

The team is putting their win streak on the line against Vermont Friday at 6 p.m. at Alfond Arena
By Ben Barr
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s hockey is on a six-game winning streak through Hockey East.

Taylor Leech has had a front-row seat to the run, and she says the group’s focus has been outstanding as they improve every day.

“We’ve been playing really well. I think we’ve been playing a consistent game the last six. We’ve been working super hard during practice and in the weight room. We’re really coming together and putting it together for a full 60 on the ice. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Leech, captain.

Leech explained that the Black Bears’ confidence is high right now as they hope to keep their winning momentum into this year’s Hockey East Tournament.

The team is putting their win streak on the line against Vermont Friday at 6 p.m. at Alfond Arena.

