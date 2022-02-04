Black Bears hope to sustain winning momentum into February

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s hockey is on a six-game winning streak through Hockey East.

The team is putting their win streak on the line against Vermont Friday at 6 p.m. at Alfond Arena (WABI)

Taylor Leech has had a front-row seat to the run, and she says the group’s focus has been outstanding as they improve every day.

“We’ve been playing really well. I think we’ve been playing a consistent game the last six. We’ve been working super hard during practice and in the weight room. We’re really coming together and putting it together for a full 60 on the ice. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Leech, captain.

Leech explained that the Black Bears’ confidence is high right now as they hope to keep their winning momentum into this year’s Hockey East Tournament.

