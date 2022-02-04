Advertisement

Bangor Fire Department offers safety tips ahead of winter storm

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Being prepared for the storm is one of the best ways to stay safe during it.

Having supplies for at least three days is a good rule of thumb.

Bangor Fire Department Public Education Officer Jake Johnson says that’s important before a snow event and really all winter long.

He says to have enough food, water and medicine for yourself, your family and your pets.

If you have a generator make sure you have enough gas to last you for a few days.

When you run it - make sure you do so outside - not in a basement or a garage.

This storm is different, too- it’s heavy, wet snow which makes a big difference when it comes to shoveling it and when it’s sitting on your roof.

Johnson says too take it easy when digging out of the heavy white stuff- it can lead to cardiac distress.

And leaving heavy snow on your roof can lead to structural damage.

”The same 10, 12 inches of snow, if it’s powder is going to be much lighter than if it’s saturated with water,” said Johnson. “And, again, people just tend to overdo it shoveling and then, in terms of the weight on the roofs and what not.”

Johnson says roof rakes are great tools to have to clear snow away.

Contractors can also provide the service.

Also - make sure to keep every entrance and exit clear in case of an emergency.

And clear a path to any boilers or furnaces and keep the exhaust ports clear.

If you can - dig out your fire hydrants, too - your local fire department will thank you for it.

