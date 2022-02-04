Bangor Beer Co. takes silver at World Beer Championships

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local brewery made a splash in a global competition recently when one of their beers medaled.

“One of numerous, numerous probably far more than I know competitions that are mostly in the US, but there’s a lot of international competition as well,” explained Jared Lambert. “We just sent our beer out to it. It’s blind judged by a panel of industry people, and we ended up doing fairly well.”

Bangor Beer Company’s Catchphrase won a Silver Medal at the World Beer Championships.

“I think we do a really, really nice job here, but getting that type of just blind confirmation is nice” he said.

Lambert is the head brewer for Bangor Beer, but he isn’t taking all the credit for the award.

“Pretty thrilled,” said brewer George Church. “I think Jared and I are good team. I really liked the recipes that he writes up, and I love brewing. It’s nice to be recognized like that. I like all of our beers. I like drinking them myself. I like sharing with friends and family, but to kind of get that recognition takes it a step farther.”

Catchphrase is one of several the brewery - a bit of a hidden gem tucked in behind Oriental Jade on Bangor Mall Boulevard - offers.

“Usually we have a really nice outdoor patio, but that doesn’t always happen in Maine,” said Lambert. “An interesting spot where we’re not right in downtown. We’re also not in Orono, where there are great breweries, right, and downtown Bangor, right? No sir, kind of right in the middle and right off the highway, so it’s also kind of nice.”

They say the Silver Medal is just the start. They are going for gold.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Church. “It’s a lot of care, a lot of attention, but I love every part of the process. So, it’s not work for me. It’s just nice to see it from grain to glass.”

