Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault

Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.(Newscastle Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state are searching for the suspect of a bizarre attempted bank robbery.

Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate a hole that was cut in the roof of Key Bank. Authorities suspected that someone tried – and failed – to get inside the bank over the weekend, but that the suspect left.

Employees who had been inside the bank for more than four hours that day had not heard anything in the ceiling to indicate someone was hiding in it. The roof was patched, and a burglary report was taken.

Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate this hole that was cut in the roof of Key Bank.(Newscastle Police)

However, hours later, a person fell through the ceiling. Police said the suspect was likely hiding there for more than 13 hours.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun, then tied up three employees with zip ties and demanded money from the vault. But when he couldn’t get the vault open, the suspect just walked out the front door and left. Shortly after, an employee was able to get loose from the zip ties and call 911.

No one was physically harmed, but police said it was a “terrorizing event” for the employees involved.

Police said the suspect was likely hiding in the ceiling for more than 13 hours.(Newscastle Police)

Police are still looking to identify the suspect, which they said will be difficult since he was wearing a face covering. However, they are confident that the suspect told someone about the incident, because “it is too bizarre a story for someone to keep to themselves.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips can be anonymous.

