Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snowfall forecast includes some higher snowfall totals expected for areas away from...
Snow, Heavy at Times Tonight & Friday, Icy Mix Along The Coast
Skowhegan drug bust
2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning
Highest amounts from the Interstate towards the mountains where 10-18" is possible. Totals...
Snow Tonight Heavy At Times, Icy Mix Along The Coast Changes To Snow
Norridgewock man dies after rollover crash in Fairfield Wednesday
County by county breakdown of newly released coronaivrus cases according to Maine CDC
18 additional deaths, 1,401 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death
The program highlights different ways to stay healthy and active during winter.
Winterport “Winter Kids” compete for gold medal
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1