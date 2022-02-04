Advertisement

23 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,414 newly recorded cases

179,915 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 23 more Mainers have died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 1,414 newly recorded cases.

2,817 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,706 were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

