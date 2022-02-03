Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skowhegan drug bust
2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning
Authorities say the house is a total loss.
Bucksport home total loss after Wednesday morning fire
4 year old shot in Jefferson Parish
Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound while adults smoked marijuana in front seat of vehicle in Louisiana
This is the latest data from the Maine CDC.
1,340 new coronavirus cases, eight additional deaths
Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro

Latest News

Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Biden to terrorists: We will come after you
Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Health insurance companies make record profits as costs soar in US
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches Cancer Moonshot to find a cure
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches Cancer Moonshot to find a cure