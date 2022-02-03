Winslow man arrested on drug charges

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Winslow man is in jail after Fairfield police found drugs and items related to drug trafficking in his car.

31-year-old Jacob Bizier is charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs and unlawful position of scheduled drugs.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Bizier’s car just after midnight Thursday.

Officers found evidence that led them to search the vehicle where they found cocaine, methamphetamine and other trafficking items.

Bizier is being held at Somerset County County bail on 250-thousand dollars bail.

