Ware Butler donates to local ski areas

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ware Butler Building Supply is helping foster outdoor winter activities in northern and central Maine.

The company recently gave over $30,000 in both donations and materials to two local ski areas- Quarry Road Trails in Waterville and Friends of the Mountain, a nonprofit that supports Greenville’s Squaw Mountain.

Quarry Road Trails now has a new ski hut, thanks to over $7,000 of donated materials from Ware Butler to construct the building.

Further north - Friends of the Mountain received $25,000 dollars to help with snow-making efforts at Squaw Mountain, located on the shores of Moosehead Lake.

Ware Butler representatives say the company has a passion for giving back to the communities that support it.

