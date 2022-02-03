Ware Butler donates to local ski areas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ware Butler Building Supply is helping foster outdoor winter activities in northern and central Maine.

The company recently gave over $30,000 in both donations and materials to two local ski areas- Quarry Road Trails in Waterville and Friends of the Mountain, a nonprofit that supports Greenville’s Squaw Mountain.

Quarry Road Trails now has a new ski hut, thanks to over $7,000 of donated materials from Ware Butler to construct the building.

Further north - Friends of the Mountain received $25,000 dollars to help with snow-making efforts at Squaw Mountain, located on the shores of Moosehead Lake.

Ware Butler representatives say the company has a passion for giving back to the communities that support it.

