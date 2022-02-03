Advertisement

Verdict upheld in pandemic-delayed murder trial in Maine

Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.
Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s highest court has rejected an appeal by a man who contended his murder conviction should’ve been tossed because his trial was delayed by the pandemic.

Carine Reeves, of New York, contended his trial should have been held within 120 days of his extradition from New York to Maine, but the court ruled Thursday that the timeline can be paused if a trial cannot be held.

Reeves, who’s serving a 48-year sentence, was supposed to stand trial in May 2020.

He was convicted months later in the state’s first homicide trial before a jury since court proceedings were curtailed by the pandemic.

