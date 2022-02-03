Advertisement

UMaine achieves R1 Carnegie Classification, signifying high research activity

Members of the UMaine community say they hope it encourages students and faculty from all over to pursue their studies with the university.
(WAGM)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine received a new designation that puts them the top four percent of the nation’s doctoral research universities.

They earned an R1 Carnegie Classification, which signifies very high research activity.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy highlighted the goal of achieving this status in the 2019 research and development plan.

Members of the UMaine community say the recognition as a top tear research university is great for the entire state of Maine.

They hope it encourages students and faculty from all over to pursue their studies with the university.

”These experiences prepare them by providing critical thinking skills, analytical thinking skills. as well as professional development and by learning communication skills, which are so important during this time,” said Associate Professor of Microbiology Melissa Maginnis.

“I just think it’s very exciting and I’m sure there are opportunities elsewhere but again as Mainer I think it’s very neat that we have this opportunity right here in the state,” said Ph.D. student Avery Bond.

Governor Mills congratulated UMaine on their achievement.

She says she has no doubt it will globalize Maine’s reputation as a topflight research institution and as a premier destination for innovation.

