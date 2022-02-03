Theft charges dropped for former Anson-Madison Water District employees

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Charges have been dropped against two men accused of selling scrap metal belonging to the Anson-Madison Water District - this according to the Morning Sentinel.

Former superintendent Michael Corson and foreman Michael Jordan were facing felony theft charges.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said new evidence came forward and the state is unable to pursue charges.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office had said the workers removed old and discontinued metal water lines belonging to the water district and took them to a local scrap metal dealer.

The Maine Rural Water Association took over district operations after the employees were terminated.

