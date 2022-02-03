Snow Tonight Heavy At Times, Icy Mix Along The Coast Changes To Snow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front will continue to move towards the coast this evening. Behind the front, snow showers have been present, ahead of the front, rain showers continue. The front will pull in colder air to the region and will gradually transition the rain over to snow through the evening. For most locations, the transition will occur very quickly with minimal icing expected. Bangor and locations along I-95 should see a change over from rain to snow between 5-7 PM. The exception will be along the coast where cold air from the north will collide with warm air off the water. This will result in a longer duration icing evening. The immediate coast and outer island should expect a wind of freezing rain around midnight before changing to sleet. Just off the coast, sleet can be expected with some areas picking up close to 2″ of sleet before changing over to snow by Friday morning. This will lead to slick roads during the Friday morning commute and could also lead to scattered power outages. Winds by Friday afternoon will increase. A NNE wind will at times gust close to 35 mph. Between the heavy wet snow and the strong breeze, scattered power outages are possible.

Timeline of Storm (WABI)

Highest impacts with this storm will be late tonight into Friday morning. This is when icing will be possible along with our heaviest snow. (WABI)

Away from the coast, snow will be heavy at times late tonight through Friday morning. Some locations could see snowfall rates over 1″ per hour during the morning. Highest impacts during this storm will be very late tonight into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, the snowfall intensity will become much lighter, and the snow will eventually end from west to east. Areas from the foothills towards the coast can expect wet heavy snow as temperatures will be much warmer. In the mountains where it is colder, a lighter fluffier snow is anticipated.

Snowfall totals will be highest from I-95 north and west into the mountains where anywhere from 10-18″ is expected. The far Crown of Maine can expect 5-10″ and will taper off quickly closer to the Canadian border. Along the coastline is where totals are tricky. This is due to the longer duration of the sleet event. Right now, thinking that areas right on the water and the outer island can expect up to 2″ of sleet and then only a few inches of snow on top of that. As you progress inland away from the coast, totals will go up quickly. Just a few miles inland will be the difference between a few inches an upwards of 10″.

Window of freezing rain will be possible right on the water and for the outer islands late tonight into early Friday. Most spots along the coast will deal with a long duration sleet event into Friday morning before changing to snow. (WABI)

Highest amounts from the Interstate towards the mountains where 10-18" is possible. Totals right on the water will only be a few inches, but will quickly go up only a few miles inland. (WABI)

Temperatures tonight will be warmest closer to the coast where the front will slide through late. Lows will range from the single digits over the far north to the low 20s along the coast. By Friday, colder air will be drawn in and temperatures will fall into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens.

An area of high pressure will build in for the weekend. This will bring more sunshine, but colder conditions. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will range from the single digits to the north to the low 20s along the coast. A bitterly cold night is expected Saturday night as lows for most will fall below zero.

An area of low pressure will stay just off the coast early next week. Just some cloud cover is anticipated, and some spots could see light snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be gradually warming with highs into the 30s & 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain changing to a wintry mix and then all snow. The best chance of the wintry mix will be along the coast. Lows from the single digits to the low 20s (warmest along the coast). NNE wind around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. Periods of heavy snow during the morning will bring travel impacts. Snow will end by late day. Afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy at times as NNE winds will gust up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the single digits to the low teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of light snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Light snow showers possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

