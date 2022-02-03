Snow, Mix & Rain Today, Heavy Snow Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front to our north and west early this morning will gradually work its way southward across the state as the day progresses. Initially precipitation will be light and scattered this morning then become steadier as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front remain very mild with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s through mid-afternoon. So with the mild air in place, precipitation will fall in the form of snow and/or snow/sleet/rain across the north this morning with rain elsewhere. As the front pushes southward, colder air will move in from north to south across the state causing any mix or rain to gradually change to all snow during the afternoon and evening especially away from the coast. Any accumulations during the day today will mainly be Greenville to Millinocket north where a coating to an inch or two is possible. Rain for coastal areas will change to sleet and freezing this evening and remain that way through the nighttime hours. The evening commute could be slippery for areas away from the coast. Much colder air will continue to move into the state tonight. We’ll see snow falling heavily at times through the overnight hours for areas away from the coast. Coastal areas will see sleet and freezing rain through the overnight with some snow possibly mixing in at times. Temperatures will drop back to the teens to low 20s for overnight lows.

Most of the state has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the likelihood of heavy snowfall tonight into Friday. (WABI)

Snow will continue Friday and could be heavy at times especially in the morning. We’ll likely still be seeing some sleet and freezing rain along the coast early but that should change to snow as the morning progresses. It will be much colder Friday with highs in the teens to low 20s. Look for the snow to taper to snow showers later in the afternoon and evening. It will be much colder Friday with highs in the teens to low 20s. By Friday evening, expect snowfall totals to range from 5-10″ along the coast, 10-16″ for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor area down into the Capital Region and 12-18″ for much of the rest of the state north of Bangor.

The latest snowfall forecast includes some higher snowfall totals expected for areas away from the coast. Heaviest amounts look to be for areas north of Bangor where 12"-18" can be expected. Lesser amounts expected along the coast due to a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain. (WABI)

High pressure will build into the region to bring us some nicer weather this weekend. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and a few more clouds Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures will be back to the 20s and 30s heading into next week.

Today: Snow and mixed precipitation likely across the north with rain likely elsewhere. Mix and rain will change to snow later in the afternoon and evening from north to south across the state. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two likely across the north. Highs between 35°-43°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Snow, heavy at times. Sleet and freezing rain with some snow mixed in along the coast. Much colder with lows between 12°-22°, warmest along the coast. North wind 10-18 MPH.

Friday: Snow, possibly heavy at times during the morning then tapering to snow showers later in the afternoon and evening. Sleet & freezing rain possible along the coast early then changing to all snow before tapering off late. Cold with highs between 13°-23°. North wind 10-18 MPH.

Saturday: A few morning snow showers possible then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

