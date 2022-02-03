Advertisement

Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly. The recall, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. They're all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

They’re all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will tighten the nuts.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

