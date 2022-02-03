Advertisement

One man dead after rollover crash in Fairfield Wednesday

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a rollover crash in Fairfield yesterday afternoon.

Police tell us it happened around 3:30pm on Norridgewock Road.

They say they responded to the wreck to find the driver entrapped.

Officials say they were able to remove the driver and an ambulance team gave medical aid.

But his injuries were severe and he died at the scene.

No names have been released at this point.

