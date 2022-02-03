Advertisement

New data shows increased number of child deaths in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says that child deaths increased last year, making 2021 the highest recorded number of deaths in the state dating back to 2007.

The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday that updated data released last week from an annual DHHS report said that 25 children died in incidents that the state recorded were associated with abuse or neglect or after a history of family involvement with the child welfare system.

A DHHS spokesperson said that the issues the department faced in 2020 continued into the second year of the pandemic.

The state said it released the report to be transparent about child deaths.

