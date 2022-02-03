Advertisement

New bill could propel Maine into the space race

A new bill in Maine is advocating for the state to create a public-private partnership to send...
A new bill in Maine is advocating for the state to create a public-private partnership to send small satellites into space and allow the state to join in an increasingly competitive space race.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A new bill in Maine is advocating for the state to create a public-private partnership to send small satellites into space and allow the state to join in an increasingly competitive space race.

The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday that the bill would create Maine Space Port Corp.

The company would build rocket launch sites at former military bases, develop technology based on data collected and support operations for satellite launches.

The bill could provide new revenue to the state, create jobs in the technology sector and give Maine a competitive edge in the space race against other communities in the U.S. and Canada.

