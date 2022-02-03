Advertisement

Man involved in Brooksville accident released from hospital, taken into custody

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth man involved in an incident in Brooksville last month has been released from the hospital, charged, and taken into custody.

Police put a nearby school on lock down for much of the day due to the incident.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department tells us 38-year-old Andrew Remeschatis is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and criminal mischief for the incident on January 20th.

Authorities say his grandmother called police saying he had threatened her life with a gun and shot her car several times, disabling it.

She was able to safely leave the home.

Police eventually made contact with Remeschatis after several hours and took him to a local hospital for treatment unrelated to the incident.

