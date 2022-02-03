Mainers are struggling with heating bills and don’t qualify for financial assistance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many Mainers are finding it harder to heat their homes this winter.

With electric bills and fuel prices on the rise, some Mainers don’t qualify for income-based federal heating assistance.

“So, if you’re just a little bit above that, it feels like there are no ways for you to get the help that you need,” said Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership.

Some folks are resorting to dangerous methods to stay warm.

Larry Peters from Southwest Harbor was using a propane heater for his camper, and the tank exploded last weekend.

His friend, Crystal Stockbridge, set up a GoFundMe, but she says more people who don’t qualify for traditional heating assistance opens the possibility for this to keep happening.

“He doesn’t qualify for any assistance. The backbone of Maine is slowly starting to crumble, and if we don’t do something about it, whether it’s reach out as neighbors or reach out as a community, or even bigger, and something happens with the housing situation, we’re losing our hard workers,” said Stockbridge.

United Way of Eastern Maine says more people are reaching out for heating assistance than ever before.

“What we’re finding is a lot of times when people finally are reaching out, they’re really in a crisis mode. Just try to get some information about resources early, and you can start to get in line. You can make the connections that you need to,” said Shirar Patterson, President and CEO.

Patterson recommends you start by calling 211.

Maine Community Action Partnership also offers help.

“We have something called Keep Me Warm that we can use for people who are a little bit above those income levels,” said Hannan.

They’re hoping for the state and federal government to step in to keep Mainers warm and safe this winter.

“I was told this week the Governor is thinking about some ways to help with electric prices that many of us have gotten or are about to get a new bill this month that is significantly higher,” said Hannan.

Penquis says income eligibility for federal heating assistance has changed, you only have to meet the qualified income over the past 30 days to help people who have seen a recent loss of wages.

Medical expenses can also be subtracted to get people closer to the income guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.