Maine legislature reviews police deadly force incidents

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The legislature’s Judiciary Committee Wednesday reviewed findings and discussed recommendations from its Deadly Force Review Panel.

The recommendations came from a review of 10 deadly-force incidents over the last five years, as well as older, random cases.

The panel found that deadly force was used most often against men living alone in rural areas that were in acute crisis brought on by undiagnosed mental health disorders, as well as drug and alcohol use.

The recommendations included having officers receive local training and education on mental health crises, setting standards on how to respond to mental health situations, and a requirement to access available resources for de-escalation.

”Resources to support community-based services for people living with mental health substance abuse, and domestic violence challenges, particularly in rural areas of our state, are critically important to prevent situations from escalating and involving the use of deadly force by law enforcement,” said Executive Director of the Coalition to End Domestic Violence Francine Stark.

Members of the panel answered questions from legislators.

The panel does not have authority to institute these recommendations, instead asking the committee members to discuss them with law enforcement officials.

