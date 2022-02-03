Advertisement

Maine CDC director opposes psilocybin mushroom legalization

Proponents touted an increasing amount of research supporting the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction to other drugs.(Gray tv)
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is opposed to the legalization of psilocybin mushrooms for treatment of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Nirav Shah’s written testimony issued Tuesday urges lawmakers to wait until clinical guidelines are established and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives psilocybin full approval as a treatment before taking action in Maine.

The FDA designated psilocybin as a breakthrough treatment for drug-resistant depression in 2018 and for major depressive disorder in 2019.

