Historic East Machias church hopes to be restored in front of national audience

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, The First Congregational Church of East Machias is now considered one of the most critically threatened architectural resources in the state by the Maine Preservation Society.

Now, a major cable television production company wants to film the church’s restoration this summer, bringing national attention to the community and this project. They aren’t saying who the major cable network is just yet, but if the church can raise the money, its renovation will be the subject of an hour-long program to be broadcast across the country.

“They just want to make sure that there’s community resolve to have this done,” said Michael Henry, a spokesperson for Friends of The First Congregational Church of East Machias.

Built in 1836, renovation for the historic church is long overdue.

“The structure of the steeple is critically damaged,” Henry said. “There are forty-foot, 12x12 timbers that are the supports of the steeple. We have a huge hole on one of them. You look at them and you wonder, ‘How does the steeple keep standing?’ And it’s only because everything’s tied together.”

The hope is that restoration of the church will be the catalyst for revitalizing the entire historic downtown district in East Machias, where many of the buildings and homes date back two centuries with the church serving as the centerpiece.

“It goes from what used to be the Gaddis Brothers store, the Pope Bridge, Washington Academy, all of Water Street,” said Henry. “This was a booming town. Shipbuilding and lumber made this town.”

The church has until February 14th to raise $150,000 or more, and if it does, taping of the cable show about its restoration will start in March. They could still raise funds even if they miss that deadline to try and repair the steeple on their own at a later date, but if not, the church will be left with a choice no one wants to have to make.

“If we can’t get the money, do we bring down the steeple? I think we’re losing something of our history. If you drive into Machias and don’t see the steeple, it’s going to be a great loss.”

The church has about $55,000 left to raise to meet it’s February 14th deadline, and has a matching grant for half that amount.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit the church’s GoFundMe page.

