Girl Scout cookie season is here! Here’s how to order yours

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again! Time to stock up on those iconic Girl Scout Cookies!

All your favorites are back, but this year they’re adding another cookie to the lineup.

New for 2022 is a new cookie called Adventurefuls!

“That is a caramel-brownie inspired cookie. It’s a little crunchy and delicious, of course. Then last year we had the Toast-Yay! As our new one, so that’s still a very popular favorite,” said Laura Genese, Marketing and Communications Director for Girl Scouts of Maine.

🚨 It’s the best time of the year… IT’S OFFICIALLY GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON! 🚨 Visit https://t.co/f0wcLIkkHM for more information and to know when the season officially kicks off in your area. What Girl Scout Cookies are on your wishlist this year? 🍪 pic.twitter.com/LVGGmMpI4e — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 11, 2022

“It reminds me of an Oreo because of the texture of it because it’s a crunchy cookie and it has caramel. It’s definitely one of my favorites,” said 17-year-old Olivia Neely of Troop 1123 in Old Town.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.

Through the program, girls like Neely learn five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

“Business ethics - if you don’t know anything about business or how to be professional around someone, you’re going to have to learn somehow and I think this has really helped me learn those skills and be able to build them up,” said Neely.

All proceeds from every box of cookies you buy stays right here in Maine and is put to good use within each Girl Scout Troop.

“I am really excited to raise money this year for my troop to go on our senior trip next year to Paris and London through EF Tours and Girl Scouts,” said Neely. “I’m really excited and I love talking to people and have them be excited for Girl Scout cookies.”

Some choose to use the funds to give back to their local community.

“So many of them give back whether it’s through the animal shelter or to Ronald McDonald House. They do so many things so when you’re buying this box of cookies, you are supporting your local community in more ways than one,” said Genese.

Many girls use the funds to provide financial support for summer camp.

During the height of the pandemic, 172 girls in Maine earned a free session at summer camp.

This year, Olivia will use her leadership and people skills as a Junior Unit Assistant at Camp Natarswi in Millinocket.

“Camp Natarswi is like my second home. I love it so much. I’ve always made new friends. I’m free to be myself and express myself freely. I love doing archery and rock-climbing and I’ve grown to love the view of Mount Katahdin,” Neely said.

So, how can you get buy a box, or two, or maybe more?

You can connect with a local Girl Scout in your community. You can also order online through a Girl Scouts’ digital link and pay upfront to have 100% contactless delivery.

You can also have your order direct shipped to your door.

Starting April 1st, you can find a cookie booth or troop to order from near you: just go to GirlScoutsofMaine.org and enter in your zip code in the cookie finder.

And, if you are not a cookie lover or suffer from any allergies, there is still a way to support the program.

“You can also purchase a cookie share and those are donated through food pantries around the state so, that’s another opportunity to still support the program, even if cookies aren’t your thing,” said Genese.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.