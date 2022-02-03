Brewer Witches hungry for State Championship

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches have been on a roll all winter long. They’ve only lost a game entering Thursday’s action.

Players who have returned from last season said the team has the pedigree to win it all this year.

A big reason why: the Witches’ scoring depth that their fans have been able to see step on the court.

If you write a list of key contributors, you’ll be at it for a while, but it starts with Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb, Brady Saunders, Ryder Goodwin, and Brock Flagg.

“I think a lot of it is that we’re a very competitive group. We push ourselves in practice. We’re a deep group. We’ve got some great guys who come off the bench who maybe don’t get the playing time they want, but they push us hard in practice,” said Smith, senior point guard.

The Witches were able to bring home hardware last year, but COVID-19 adjustments didn’t let them experience the same glory as bringing Brewer’s first Gold Ball back to school.

Brewer’s leaders said they wanted to establish a high standard, but the job’s not done yet.

“I think coming into the season we definitely expected this. Last year, we wanted more after winning the Pod championship. We felt like we got cheated out of a State Championship last year, so there’s definitely some hunger for that,” said Newcomb, senior shooting guard.

Smith and Newcomb added that an underrated x-factor on the team this year has been junior point guard Evan Nadeau.

