Advertisement

Brewer Witches hungry for State Championship

Players who have returned from last season said the team has the pedigree to win it all this year
By Ben Barr
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches have been on a roll all winter long. They’ve only lost a game entering Thursday’s action.

Players who have returned from last season said the team has the pedigree to win it all this year
Players who have returned from last season said the team has the pedigree to win it all this year(WABI)

Players who have returned from last season said the team has the pedigree to win it all this year.

A big reason why: the Witches’ scoring depth that their fans have been able to see step on the court.

If you write a list of key contributors, you’ll be at it for a while, but it starts with Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb, Brady Saunders, Ryder Goodwin, and Brock Flagg.

“I think a lot of it is that we’re a very competitive group. We push ourselves in practice. We’re a deep group. We’ve got some great guys who come off the bench who maybe don’t get the playing time they want, but they push us hard in practice,” said Smith, senior point guard.

The Witches were able to bring home hardware last year, but COVID-19 adjustments didn’t let them experience the same glory as bringing Brewer’s first Gold Ball back to school.

Brewer’s leaders said they wanted to establish a high standard, but the job’s not done yet.

“I think coming into the season we definitely expected this. Last year, we wanted more after winning the Pod championship. We felt like we got cheated out of a State Championship last year, so there’s definitely some hunger for that,” said Newcomb, senior shooting guard.

Smith and Newcomb added that an underrated x-factor on the team this year has been junior point guard Evan Nadeau.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skowhegan drug bust
2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning
Authorities say the house is a total loss.
Bucksport home total loss after Wednesday morning fire
4 year old shot in Jefferson Parish
Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound while adults smoked marijuana in front seat of vehicle in Louisiana
This is the latest data from the Maine CDC.
1,340 new coronavirus cases, eight additional deaths
Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro

Latest News

The new gym at Turnpike Mall is somewhere that All Out’s owner and founder, Anthony Oglesby,...
All Out Fitness opens Augusta location
The victory over the Boston College Eagles is the Black Bears’ second Hockey East win of the...
Black Bears look to make it two wins in a row over Boston programs
The Black Bears are entering their 130th year, and Stevens added that the program has the most...
Maine head coach Jordan Stevens speaks on Signing Day
She reached the milestone in a 44-35 win over Leavitt on Jan. 26
Mount View’s Hannah Coolen reaches 1,000 point plateau