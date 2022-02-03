Advertisement

Bangor woman sentenced in federal court on drug charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to just over a year in jail on drug charges.

Authorities say 65-year-old Brenda Shaboski maintained a drug-involved premises and distributed fentanyl.

According to court records, Shaboski owned a residence on Union Street that she and others used to buy, sell, and use heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base.

Court records state those renting from her, or staying at her house, sold and used drugs, and visitor traffic to the location was primarily drug related.

Officials say Shaboski also arranged fentanyl sales from the home in March of last year.

She pleaded guilty last July.

Her home is the same place where police say a man from New York was killed in December of 2020.

Another man from New York has been charged with murder in that case.

