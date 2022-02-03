All Out Fitness opens Augusta location

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All Out Fitness is expanding from Concord, N.H., to Augusta with a fitness area featuring cardio and strength equipment, free weights, and a spa to go with traditional locker rooms and showers.

The new gym at Turnpike Mall is somewhere that All Out’s owner and founder, Anthony Oglesby, wants to build into a community.

“It gives people more opportunity not to just work out, but to sit around, hang out, meet new people, and create some camaraderie towards things. Look at it like the CrossFits of the world. People don’t go to just work out. They go out, and they hang out,” said Oglesby.

The Augusta plan started in December 2019, with construction scheduled for 2020, but COVID-19 caused Oglesby to step back and rethink a socially-distanced design with his team.

It’s a long time coming for a business that’s also looking to open a third location in New Milford, Conn.

“The relief that we’re finally here is nice. Honestly, last night, we were just sitting here on the couch talking to each other, my contractor and myself. We were just like ‘we’re almost there. There’s an end.’ We breathed a sigh of relief. It’s coming,” said Oglesby.

All Out Fitness is operating as a 24-hour facility throughout the week, opening at midnight on Sunday nights and running until Friday at 9 p.m. Weekend hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can visit All Out Fitness Augusta, ME on Facebook to find out more about memberships and what the future holds for the gym.

