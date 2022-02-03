49th annual Q106.5 Egg Ride for Pine Tree Camp ready for in-person return

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - After going virtual in 2021, the Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-In to benefit Pine Tree Camp is back in person this year. This Saturday marks 49 years for the messy event, which will feature TV5′s own Angela Luna during the Q106.5 Egg Ride.

“We will take off from Dysart’s and ride a loop that takes us out to the Penobscot Snowmobile Club, and then back to Dysart’s again at the finish line,” explained Dawn Willard-Robinson, camp director at Pine Tree Camp.

Willard-Robinson is one of 10 celebrity riders set to stuff their snowsuits with raw eggs during the annual Q106.5 Egg Ride this Saturday.

“I always say I’ll be the one with the chicken hat on my helmet,” Willard-Robinson joked.

The ride, which is open to anyone with a snowmobile, benefits the Pine Tree Camp in Rome.

The organization offers both summer camp and now winter programming to Maine children and adults with disabilities.

“It helps us support our Open Door policy, which we’ve had in place since we opened in 1945. We’ve never turned anyone away based on their inability to pay,” Willard-Robinson said.

With the help of Dysart’s and other local partners, the Pine Tree Camp has a goal to raise $100,000 this year.

“Just the joy that this brings to everybody involved in the Pine Tree Camp, from the campers, to the people helping set it all up, to just everybody. I mean, it’s gonna be really nice to see everybody’s smiles again,” said Jordan Dysart.

Amy Simpson knows what a difference the Pine Tree Camp can make. Her son Bradley has been going for about 20 years.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to go there and watch them be able to participate in all the activities that Pine Tree Camp offers to them,” Simpson said. “It’s their world for a week. They don’t have to fit into an outside world. They’re in their own world and enjoying every bit of it. And to watch it and to watch the joy on the campers’ faces is something I can’t even describe. It’s amazing.”

Registration for this year’s summer camp opened this week. But for campers, the impact of the money raised this weekend will last far beyond 2022.

“I could talk for days about the importance of camp, but for our families it’s really important and it’s really key to the campers’ development. They develop, and grow, and then they make friends for life. And I think that that’s the important part of and it’s the heart of what we do,” Willard-Robinson said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.