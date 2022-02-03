Advertisement

18 additional deaths, 1,401 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

178,501 total coronavirus cases since start of pandemic according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released coronaivrus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronaivrus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 18 more Mainers have died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 1,401 newly recorded cases.

2,597 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,376 of those were booster shots.

