18 additional deaths, 1,401 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
178,501 total coronavirus cases since start of pandemic according to Maine CDC
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 18 more Mainers have died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC.
There are also 1,401 newly recorded cases.
2,597 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
1,376 of those were booster shots.
