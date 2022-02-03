Advertisement

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skowhegan drug bust
2 arrested in Skowhegan drug bust Wednesday morning
Authorities say the house is a total loss.
Bucksport home total loss after Wednesday morning fire
This is the latest data from the Maine CDC.
1,340 new coronavirus cases, eight additional deaths
4 year old shot in Jefferson Parish
Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound while adults smoked marijuana in front seat of vehicle in Louisiana
Construction site injury - Hampden, July 2020
Man seriously injured in 2020 construction accident sues Cianbro

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden steps up fight against ‘iron pipeline’ of illegal guns
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing
Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.
Man, grandson catch 2 sniper rifles while magnet fishing in Miami
More than two-thirds of the country's 40 most populous cities saw more homicides last year than...
Biden plans to combat rising gun violence
Pentagon officials say U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism...
US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead