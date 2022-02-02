Pet’s paws and claws pose potential risk

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With all this snow and ice out there, local experts are offering some advice for pet owners.

Don’t forget their nails!

Bangor’s animal control officer says it’s easy to forget about clipping them.

When they get too long, they can break and that’s no fun for Fido.

“So, definitely take the time keep your nails, your dog’s nails trimmed. They don’t allow you to do it. Get them in for a spa day and get their nails and the hair between their paws have that trimmed up as well. Ice can build up there and cause irritation,” said Trisha Bruen, Bangor Animal Control officer.

She says it’s also important to keep your driveway and pathways sanded so your animals don’t slip and pull a muscle.

Be mindful of what product you use.

Some salts can be tough on your dogs.

