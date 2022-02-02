Advertisement

Northern Light Health shares data showing COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

The data represents 25 U.S. jurisdictions between April and December of last year.
CDC Data from Northern Light Health
CDC Data from Northern Light Health(Northern Light Health)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today marks one year since Eastern Maine’s first mass vaccination clinic opened at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says he’s proud of the continued efforts to get people vaccinated, but 20% of the state still remains unvaccinated.

Jarvis shared a recent study that shows the trend of COVID-19 cases and deaths when comparing unvaccinated and vaccinated people, including boosters.

Jarvis says it shows the dramatic difference between vaccines and their effectiveness.

”We are working to improve that graphic to once again be more relatable to what’s going on at the current situation and then to assist in educating the population, but regardless, even if we took those individuals out who’d only had a single dose of vaccine and put them in the unvaccinated category that just even more dramatically shows that being fully vaccinated, and particularly if you’re boosted really prevents hospitalizations, severe disease, and certainly death,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says he’s proud of the efforts of everyone at the mass vaccination clinics that were held in locations across the state.

He says he knows for a fact they helped save many lives.

